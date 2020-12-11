Anytime we see Snakehips drop new music we know we’re in for a treat. This time around, the decorated London duo takes on Keshi’s “Right Here” track and flips it – in typical Snakehips fashion – into an absolutely catchy and melody-packed remix. With this new, uplifting and catchy remix in mind, it’s no wonder how the duo has been able to amass hundreds of millions of streams as well as grace the biggest festival stages in the world.

It’s also safe to say that Keshi has been having an insane year – he was named “essential new artist of 2020” by NME, and most recently received a cosign from BTS after impressively hitting over 1 billion global artist streams. The sky is truly the limit for Keshi and we can’t wait to hear what he has coming up for us next. In the meantime, check out the remix via Spotify below and let us hear your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Keshi – Right Here (Snakehips Remix) | Stream

LISTEN: Keshi’s “Right Here” Smash Receives A Stunning Remix Courtesy of Snakehips