Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Keshi’s “Right Here” Smash Receives A Stunning Remix Courtesy of Snakehips

LISTEN: Keshi’s “Right Here” Smash Receives A Stunning Remix Courtesy of Snakehips

by Leave a Comment

Anytime we see Snakehips drop new music we know we’re in for a treat. This time around, the decorated London duo takes on Keshi’s “Right Here” track and flips it – in typical Snakehips fashion – into an absolutely catchy and melody-packed remix. With this new, uplifting and catchy remix in mind, it’s no wonder how the duo has been able to amass hundreds of millions of streams as well as grace the biggest festival stages in the world.

It’s also safe to say that Keshi has been having an insane year – he was named “essential new artist of 2020” by NME, and most recently received a cosign from BTS after impressively hitting over 1 billion global artist streams. The sky is truly the limit for Keshi and we can’t wait to hear what he has coming up for us next. In the meantime, check out the remix via Spotify below and let us hear your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Keshi – Right Here (Snakehips Remix) | Stream

LISTEN: Keshi’s “Right Here” Smash Receives A Stunning Remix Courtesy of Snakehips

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend