WATCH: Christian Blue Shares Wavy Visuals For Funkadelic Single, “Leave It Unlocked”

Don’t you love it when an artist’s music video perfectly matches the vibe of the original song? That’s exactly what rising artist Christian Blue and his team achieve on this wavy new music video for his catchy-as-hell “Leave It Unlocked” single. As you’ll see below, the visuals follow Christian through Los Angeles streets and skateparks as the psychedelic video editing makes for quite the memorable visual offering.

If this is any sign of what we can expect from the multi-instrumentalist and experimental pop-star moving forward then we’re excited to say the least. Stream the official music video for “Leave It Unlocked” below and stay on the lookout for Christian Blue as he continues to make moves into 2021 and beyond.

Christian Blue – Leave it Unlocked | Music Video

