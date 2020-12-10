As if the sudden announcement of Kid Cudi’s MOTM3 wasn’t enough, some juicy new details have emerged regarding the project. According to multiple reddit sources, those who have pre-ordered the album on iTunes have been able to see credits for individual tracks. And while combing through the credits, who do fans spot than none other than Kevin Parker from Tame Impala. When we take a look at the credits on ‘Dive’, one out of 18 tracks on the project, we find that Kevin Parker is listed as a composer.

With Kevin Parker’s recent 2018 collaboration on Travis Scott’s ‘Skeletons’ off Astroworld, the move to link with fellow Travis Scott collaborator seems like a no-brainer.

One can only imagine what the mind behind Tame Impala and Mr. Rager has cooked up, and the wait is almost over.

Tame Impala Spotted Kid Cudi’s MOTM3 Album Credits