LISTEN: Slow Magic Releases Euphoric New Album, “it’s the end of the world, but it’s ok”

One of our favorite mythical masked musicians is back in our rotation with the release of his 4th studio Album.

it’s the end of the world, but it’s ok is a 12 track journey into Slow Magic‘s Brain. It blurs the line between carefully crafted synth soundscapes and bouncy synth-pop anthems which is something that we have come to expect (and love) from Slow Magic albums.

The variation is styles of the songs is what makes this album a journey. Songs like “Breathless” and “Carry On” feature contagious vocals that would thrive in a pop environment. The juxtaposition between catchy vocal tracks like that and the pure synth composition on a track like “Bleed” is what makes the payoff just that sweet.

Slow Magic – “it’s the end of the world, but it’s ok” | Stream

[Photo By: Littledreamangel]

