Straight out of the depths of the underground, Vancouver-based Coka Cobra has been taking opening eyes across the dance music scene. The young innovator combines influences from bass, house, and all the way to hip-hop to create a one-of-a-kind sound that we’re becoming all the more familiar with. Earlier this year Coka Cobra found his stride with the ‘Devilish’, a party-rocking bass house banger full of energy. This time the rising star makes his debut on Tchami’s Confession with his most recent release, ‘Wind Up’.

Right out the gate, the tone is set with these trial clap and percussion elements, combined with this looped vocal chant. Soon after we’re introduced to a build full of risers and the entrance of these grime underlying sub-bass. Immediately following this we’re thrown into a banging four-on-the-floor section carried by this repeating lead on top. After another quick build, we’re blessed with a trap switch-up filled with huge sweeping basses. Check out the whole track down below!

