Channel Tres showcases his smooth, west coast house on his latest 7-track EP, ‘i can’t go outside‘. The Compton native reminisces about his childhood and contemplates on the present day dilemmas that are affecting black Americans. Receiving help from Tinashe and Tyler the Creator on a few tracks, ‘i can’t go outside’ is a straight vibe from start to finish, which perfect emulates his Southern California flow. Channel Tres takes the listener on his journey through quarantine and coming up as a kid from LA. He inspires the listener to slow down and enjoy this ride.

LISTEN: Channel Tres Unleashes His West Coast Sound on ‘i can’t go outside’ EP