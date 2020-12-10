Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Channel Tres Unleashes His West Coast Sound on ‘i can’t go outside’ EP

LISTEN: Channel Tres Unleashes His West Coast Sound on ‘i can’t go outside’ EP

by Leave a Comment

Channel Tres showcases his smooth, west coast house on his latest 7-track EP, ‘i can’t go outside‘. The Compton native reminisces about his childhood and contemplates on the present day dilemmas that are affecting black Americans. Receiving help from Tinashe and Tyler the Creator on a few tracks, ‘i can’t go outside’ is a straight vibe from start to finish, which perfect emulates his Southern California flow. Channel Tres takes the listener on his journey through quarantine and coming up as a kid from LA. He inspires the listener to slow down and enjoy this ride.

LISTEN: Channel Tres Unleashes His West Coast Sound on ‘i can’t go outside’ EP

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend