With huge album and single drops from the two rappers individually, we’ve now received a smooth collaboration between Big Sean and Jack Harlow. Die-hard fans of both artists claim a full album between the two could be coming in the near future, and we’re patiently waiting for the official call on that. With their forces combined, we may be in for some unmatchable hip-hop gold. Stream the song “Way Out” on Spotify or peep the classy music video on Youtube and let us know what you think in the comments.

Jack Harlow & Big Sean – Way Out | Stream

LISTEN: Big Sean and Jack Harlow Drop New Collaboration “Way Out” + Premiere Video