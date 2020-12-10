LEViT∆TE Drops Debut Audiovisual LP ‘Legacy’

Photo by @zhovisuals

Over the last few years, audiovisual artist LEViT∆TE has established his place as one of the most distinguished producers in his class. The mysterious and metamorphic nature of his productions has solidified his position at the forefront of the electronic hip-hop landscape. With inspirations stemming from dubstep, drum & bass, turntablism, hip-hop, and left-field bass music, LEViT∆TE has forged his own lane with his versatility and an unmistakable futuristic sound. Now, years in the making, LEViT∆TE excitedly unveils his debut album, Legacy. Featuring ten sonic tracks, each accompanied by a visual counterpart, Legacy is the long-awaited full debut from one of music’s most promising acts.



Legacy follows the journey of Mesics, Max, and Percy the protector. Prior to the fall of modern society, Mesics found himself as chemical and mechanical engineer for the military, designing weapons. Now, 30 years into the future, a ferrofluid substance called “The Harbinger” has crippled humanity, and it’s Mesics responsibility to travel far away from greater civilization to eradicate The Harbinger from humanity. Alongside his grandson Max and his lab created android Percy, Legacy is the audiovisual story by LEViT∆TE.

A pioneer in his class, LEViT∆TE is revered for his ability to dissolve genre barriers existing within modern music. His debut LP is a powerful testament to just that, with album track one setting the precedent immediately. “96” ft. Kody Ryan is a stirring, emotive track with soft vocals juxtaposing against foreboding soundscapes. A treat for what is yet to come, “96” is the beginning of LEViT∆TE’s journey through Legacy. Textural bass and wicked vocal musings in “Among Trees” elicit an impeding sense of dread, and finds its way into “Protectors Story.” Reverberating 808s keep time as dynamic bass and percussive work flicker behind mysterious lyrical musings. The visual depiction of “Protectors Story” sees the creation of Percy by Mesics. The tracks counterpart, “Protectors Story pt.2” is LEViT∆TE at his best: highly visceral, and ripe with efficient bass.

Bridging together the pieces of Legacy’s story is mid-album interlude “To The Core.” Though somber upon its inauguration, “To The Core” quickly whirrs into a dooming rapture, leading into the next chapter of LEViT∆TE’s story, “Psychosis.” A neurotic track delving deep into the psyche, “Psychosis” is a five minute exploration of darkness highlighting Mesic’s descent into madness as he forges an antidote to dissolve The Harbinger. Traversing farther into the abyss of Legacy brings “Harbinger,” burgeoning with frenetic drum & bass. Though chaotic, the track is elegant in sound design: fluttering beats whisk between ears in this animalistic track, as Legacy’s story launches into the depths of hell.

The story comes to a head in “For Your Life,” as imminent death looms over Legacy’s protagonists, mellifluously depicted by LEViT∆TE’s doomsday-riddled production. Percussive elements akin to the sound of a ticking clock makes way for immense unrest, as the journey looks towards the horizon. Reflecting on the chaos is “Casualties,” a hopeful look towards the light after darkness, as Legacy wraps up with “Brighter Horizons.” With the video’s protagonists looking towards the further saving of humanity from The Harbinger, LEViT∆TE’s Legacy ends on a solemn note. A wondrous display of immaculate sound design and storytelling, Legacy is the long-awaited debut from LEViT∆TE.

In tandem with the LP release, LEViT∆TE teamed up with Alpha Motif for a full merch line under the name Mesics Laboratories, which can be found here: https://mesics-labs.com/. The importance of the interactive, video game-esque website lies in further world building around Legacy, and creating merchandise reflective of the album’s lore. The Mesics Laboratories merch line includes hats, a long sleeve tee, short sleeve tee, and a short softcover graphic novel detailing the storyline.

Stream Legacy on your preferred platform & watch the story here, or find it below on Spotify.

LEViT∆TE Drops Debut Audiovisual LP ‘Legacy’