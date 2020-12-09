Embarking on yet another disastrous tear of music, MARAUDA is back with one of his hardest hitting records yet. A single suited for rail riding and headbanging, “Future Stomp” is MARAUDA at his best. Featuring a mirage of skull-shattering bass, the producer continues to showcase consistency at the highest level. His aggressive and modern take on the dubstep genre quickly gained widespread recognition from the entire bass music community, and with records like these you will quickly learn why.

MARAUDA – Future Stomp | Stream

LISTEN: MARAUDA Is At His Best with “Future Stomp”