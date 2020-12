Legendary DJ/producer, Mr. Carmack, has dropped an exclusive remix of Anderson.Paak’s 2018 single, Bubblin’, on the brand new audio platform, Audius. This remix turns Anderson’s high-energy anthem into a track with a more toned down, yet infectious beat. Check out the track below and let us know what you think!

