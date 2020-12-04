Hailing from Los Angeles, Saint Punk has always had a love for all things, Punk, DIY, and Grunge. That’s why his unique take on house music which he lovingly calls “Grunge House” has become the perfect outlet for Saint Punk.

His newest remix takes on the already massive “The Pit” collaboration from Ookay and Cesqueaux. The remix, released on Ookay’s Woodwerk imprint, ‘smooths’ down some of the dubstep edges of the original right before breaking it back up with some grunge house carnage. Check out the full remix below. Can’t wait to be able to hear this one out in the wild

Ookay & Cesqeaux – The Pit (Saint Punk Remix) | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

Saint Punk

Facebook | SoundCloud | Instagram

Saint Punk ‘Flips The Script’ With This Huge Remix of “The Pit” from Ookay and Cesqeaux