Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Saint Punk ‘Flips The Script’ With This Huge Remix of “The Pit” from Ookay and Cesqeaux

Saint Punk ‘Flips The Script’ With This Huge Remix of “The Pit” from Ookay and Cesqeaux

by Leave a Comment

Hailing from Los Angeles, Saint Punk has always had a love for all things, Punk, DIY, and Grunge. That’s why his unique take on house music which he lovingly calls “Grunge House” has become the perfect outlet for Saint Punk.

His newest remix takes on the already massive “The Pit” collaboration from Ookay and Cesqueaux. The remix, released on Ookay’s Woodwerk imprint, ‘smooths’ down some of the dubstep edges of the original right before breaking it back up with some grunge house carnage.  Check out the full remix below. Can’t wait to be able to hear this one out in the wild

Ookay & Cesqeaux – The Pit (Saint Punk Remix) | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

Saint Punk

Facebook | SoundCloud | Instagram

Saint Punk ‘Flips The Script’ With This Huge Remix of “The Pit” from Ookay and Cesqeaux

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend