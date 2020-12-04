PREMIERE: Mahalo Impresses on Refreshing “Not Watching Anymore” Single

Los Angeles based producer Mahalo continues his impressive 2020 run with a catchy new single “Not Watching Anymore” released via TNT Records. As per usual, Mahalo layers tantalizing melodies and sounds together seamlessly, altogether crafting a captivating and entertaining listen on this bass-driven single. We’re not surprised the track has already gained a spot on Spotify’s sought after ‘Spotify’s Cratediggers’ playlist and we’re proud to be premiering it here at RTT. Check out Mahalo’s new single below and also read what the artist himself has to say about the story behind this particular track.

“Originally, I began working on this track with another one of my close producer friends in New York, I was really drawn to the vocal melodies and the lyrics from the singer. I ultimately took the record over and added my signature bass sounds and production. I am really happy with how the final product came out, and I hope the listener enjoys it too!”

Mahalo – Not Watching Anymore | Stream

