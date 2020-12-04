Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Bear Grillz Gets a Little Help From his Friends on “Friends: The Album”

Everything is better with your friends, and Bear Grillz definitely knows that. His sophomore LP, Friends: The Album, is a collection of 12 collaborations with a huge variety of fellow artists and performers.

Bear Grillz is no stranger to collaborative pieces of work as some of his first extended plays were a “Bear Grillz & Friends” series of volumes. And who doesn’t love a reboot?

The best part of albums like this is the sheer variety of sounds that it holds. I did not have “Bear Grillz & Iration Reggae Track” on my 2020 card but I am absolutely here for it. Fans of Bear Grillz signature tear-out style won’t leave disappointed as this new album features absolutely massive collaborations with fellow bass bros such as Figure, Dion Timmer, and Spag Heddy. Check out the full album below.

Bear Grillz – Friends: The Album | Stream

