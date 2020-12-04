Get in your Feels with ARMNHMR’s “A Thousand Dreams” EP

Throughout lockdown the duo known as ARMNMHR have kept extremely busy. They were regular guests on Insomniac’s livestream and even hosted their own “Infinite Skies” series of events with curated lineups.

And although the idea of touring within the U.S. still seems like a foreign concept, that isn’t stopping this duo from releasing an absolutely packed EP. A Thousand Dreams is only 6 tracks, but along those 6 tracks you’ll get a taste of everything that draws fans to their euphoric music in the first place.

Each track features a vocal that is each wonderful in its own way by serving as the true backbone of each track – and like their live sets – the drops may vary. Tracks like “Somebody to Love” and “When I Fall” remind you of the heavier side of ARMNHMR while the closing track, “Coming Home” will leave you absolutely ready for Sadboi Szn. Check out the full EP below.

ARMNHMR – A Thousand Dreams| Stream

