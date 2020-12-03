As promised, Baauer has finally delivered on his second project of the year after sharing the now-grammy nominated Planet’s Mad album last June. This time around, as a thank you for his last album’s success, we’re treated to 19 previously unreleased beats and IDs from Baauer, all packaged within The Boptape. Available for free via Bandcamp, Baauer shows once again that he does it for the streets – stream the mixtape below and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments section.

Stream ‘The Boptape” on Bandcamp Here

LISTEN: Baauer Unleashes Scorching 19-track “The Boptape” Mixtape