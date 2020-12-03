Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

ALIGN Returns to Lowly Palace for “When I’m With You” ft. Martina Lynn

After debuting his “Second Thoughts” and “Reflections” earlier this year on esteemed electronic tastemaker label Lowly Palace, ALIGN returns for one more single ahead of years end. His dynamic pop-leaning “When I’m With You” featuring Martina Lynn is out now, and comes just on the heels of ALIGN’s remix of PINES’ hit single “Tell Me” for Kygo’s Palm Tree Records.

A captivating display of the best parts of commercial pop and dance music, “When I’m With You” is ALIGN at his genre-blending best. Sonically fusing ambient textures with rhythmic cord progressions, ALIGN weaves an emotional tale through upbeat sound scapes. Enlisting Martina Lynn on vocals, “When I’m With You” finds itself as an atypical love song. Focusing on pure happiness and healthy dynamics, Martina Lynn sings stories of that “one true love,” and finding comfort in that persons arms. A hit collaborative effort, ALIGN and Martina Lynn create a radio-ready hit with “When I’m With You.”

“I started writing this track by using some guitar plucks and experimenting with a soundscape. I wanted to create an ambient moment, then transition into more of a rhythmic beat. That soundscape became something that I could write chords on top of and develop a beat and melodies. I loved where it was going, but I knew it needed somebody’s story to accompany it. Martina seemed like the perfect fit for the vibe of this track.”ALIGN

Stream “When I’m With You” on your favorite platform here, or find it below on Spotify.

