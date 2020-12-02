Zeds Dead Announce Volume 1 of ‘THE LOST TAPES’

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

As 2020 comes to an end, time seems to have slowed to a crawl. What better to get us through this last month than a surprise mixtape from the legends themselves, Zeds Dead. The Deadbeats founders have announced a 10-track mixtape titled THE LOST TAPES. Full of lost old school dubs circa 2008-2009, Vol. 1 will be made available to the masses this Friday on Bandcamp, Soundcloud, and Youtube.

The pair have also teased at future volumes of THE LOST TAPES that plan to encompass the lost dubplates of other eras in their illustrious career.  Keep your ear to the ground, you might just find that track you couldn’t Shazam at that one Zeds Dead show!

