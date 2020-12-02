Stream & Download Lil Wayne’s ‘No Ceilings 3’ Mixtape feat. Drake, Young Thug + More

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Lil Wayne is back with the latest installment of his coveted No Ceilings mixtape series. This time around, the New Orleans rapper enlists DJ Khaled to host the star-studded mixtape, which boasts features from Drake, Young Thug, and more. The mixtape itself is being hosted on YouTube, while the project’s lead Drake-assisted single appears on Spotify. Stream both below and let us know if this third No Ceilings project lived up to its name.

