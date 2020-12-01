LISTEN: SIPPY Delivers Thrilling Electro ‘Taplein’ Real Racing 3 Remix for EA Sports & Dim Mak

EA Games recently tapped Dim Mak to curate an official remix package for the original score to Real Racing 3. One of the remixes caught our ear that we wanted to feature on the site – SIPPY’s remix of Ryan Curt’s original ‘Taplein’ track. As expected, SIPPY absolutely crushes this remix, turning up the energy and crafting an electro-inspired smash.

In addition to these remixes, players who download and play Real Racing 3 during this update will have the chance to get a “remix” version of the Formula 1® Academy car featuring a livery designed in collaboration between Dim Mak, SIPPY and artists at Firemonkeys Studio. Players will also get the chance to view a behind the scenes interview detailing the creation of the remix with SIPPY on Real Racing TV, the game’s in-app media platform, as well as get a first “listen” to the new track in-game.

Check out the links below if you’re interested, and bump this track while reading what SIPPY herself had to say about the inspiration behind remixing ‘Taplein’.

“I wanted to create a remix that felt like it belonged directly in the Real Racing game, paying homage to the past but with a modern feel. Writing this track re-immersed me in the thrill that my sister and I got when we would spend hours playing classic video games when we were kids.” – SIPPY

Ryan Curt – Taplein (SIPPY’s Real Racing 3 Remix)| Stream

Listen to the official F1 Tracks playlist here:

Spotify – https://spoti.fi/2KFXOxw

Deezer – http://bit.ly/2IQbuUz

Apple Music – https://apple.co/2IShyv0



Download Real Racing 3 for iOS, Android or Amazon here:

https://www.ea.com/games/real- racing/real-racing-3

