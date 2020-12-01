LISTEN: Flume Releases Exclusive Triple J Mix For Graduating Students

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Australian prodigy Flume has delivered an exclusive mix as a part of triple J’s Good Nights Program, a tribute to 2020 graduating high school students. Bridget Hustwaite hosted a night to remember with four mixes from some of the most prominent names in music. Flume, Alison Wonderland, Peking Duck and Internet Money exceeded all expectations, performing a virtual event for Australian teens who were unable to celebrate their last year of high school during the worldwide unexpected pandemic.

The pioneering electronic producer performed how he knows best, combining complex sounds and genres in this short-but-sweet 21 minute mix. The artist incorporated a wide array of familiar tracks including: ‘The Box’ by Roddy Ricch and ‘EARFQUAKE’ by Tyler the Creator, as well as some of his own beats, such as ‘The Difference’ (feat. Toro y Moi) and ‘Blue (Flume Remix)’ by Eiffel 65 & the king himself. Listen now, as Flume gifts us with our daily fix of good music to get us through these unprecedented times.

Listen to Flume’s Triple J Mix

