LISTEN: Esseks & Shanghai Doom Share Forward-Thinking Bass EP, “Soul Stone” via WAKAAN

Esseks and Shanghai Doom have come through today with a hard-hitting, outside-the box new project: a two-track collaborative Soul Stone EP released via Liquid Stranger’s WAKAAN label. ‘Soul Stone’ and ‘Infinite Energy’ are both jam packed with enough insane sound design and bass frequencies to get you out of your seat and head-banging. As expected between these two rising acts, Soul Stone goes hard but is equally as forward-thinking, gritty, and fun from start to finish. Stream it below via Spotify and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

