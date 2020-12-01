Excision’s new Subsidia compilation album has a ton of great new tracks on there, and one we’ve been feeling a lot is from rising Australian producers AXEN and Wraith. “Terror” wastes no time ramping up the energy, as the track’s intense drums build into an absolutely insane, heavy dubstep drop. These guys have us wishing concerts with back with this one, listen to ‘Terror” below and stay on the lookout for more music from AXEN and Wraith in the future.

AXEN & Wraith – Terror | Stream

LISTEN: AXEN & Wraith Link for Heavy New Dubstep Collaboration, ‘Terror’