Dropwizz Continues To Raise The Bar In His Latest Single ‘Mantra’

To say the underground bass scene is teeming with young talent would be an understatement. It seems like in today’s bass music landscape we witness the emergence of a young talent more frequently than ever. With this in mind, we turn our attention to an emerging bass producer out of Toronto, Dropwizz. With releases on Trap City, Trap Nation, and Warner Music Group Dropwizz has carved his own unique sound through an already impressive discography. Dropwizz has consistently raised the bar with each consecutive release by pulling influences from all corners of bass music and hip-hop. His latest release, ‘Mantra’, is no exception.

Right out the gate the tone is set by this spectral vocal chant soon accompanied by risers and the entrance of Dropwizz’s pristine percussion. After a quick build we’re launched in bass-heavy soundscape filled with crystal clear percussion elements and creative breaks that bring this record to life. To top this track off, Dropwizz gives us a much welcomes drum and bass switch up before it’s all said and done.

“The title ‘Mantra’ instantly clicked in my mind when I first heard the vocal chant, to my ears it puts me in a state of trance, almost hypnotic I would say. I use the vocal chant throughout the entire song and hence the title.” – Dropwizz

