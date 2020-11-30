New Orleans producer Boogie T is back with his latest project, a five-track Joint Force EP featuring a ton of heavy and inventive dubstep collaborations with Conrank, SubDocta, bawldy + more. Every track on here has us wishing that live music was back in full swing; Brock does a great job keeping things interesting and adding his own fun, charismatic style to every track. This EP a fun listen from start to finish, stream it via Spotify below and be on the lookout for more Boogie T music soon.

Boogie T – Joint Force EP | Stream

LISTEN: Boogie T Unleashes New Heavy-Hitting ‘Joint Force’ EP