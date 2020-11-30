Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Boogie T Unleashes New Heavy-Hitting ‘Joint Force’ EP

LISTEN: Boogie T Unleashes New Heavy-Hitting ‘Joint Force’ EP

by Leave a Comment

New Orleans producer Boogie T is back with his latest project, a five-track Joint Force EP featuring a ton of heavy and inventive dubstep collaborations with Conrank, SubDocta, bawldy + more. Every track on here has us wishing that live music was back in full swing; Brock does a great job keeping things interesting and adding his own fun, charismatic style to every track. This EP a fun listen from start to finish, stream it via Spotify below and be on the lookout for more Boogie T music soon.

Boogie T – Joint Force EP | Stream

LISTEN: Boogie T Unleashes New Heavy-Hitting ‘Joint Force’ EP

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend