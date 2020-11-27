LISTEN: Showtek Send A Powerful Message in Uplifting New Single, “Show Some Love”

Dutch brothers Showtek are back with new music and, perhaps more importantly, a beautiful and inspiring message of love and hope. During these difficult times throughout the world, music can prove to be one of the best mediums for spreading positivity and the duo puts on a masterclass here on how that’s done in a genuine and thoughtful way. Opening with a traditional progressive buildup, the track quickly takes a (much welcomed) left turn into a super funky and deep drop that will get you bobbing your head instantly. See what we mean by streaming ‘Show Some Love’ via Spotify below and be sure to stay up to date on what the Showtek brothers are up to next.

Showtek – Show Some Love | Stream

