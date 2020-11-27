LISTEN: Rising Artists Jack Trades & Kayrae Share Catchy New ‘Phantoms’ Single

Image credit: Chane Neveling

Jack Trades is back with a new single, this time enlisting the help of Kayrae on vocals to craft a memorable and insanely catchy dance music anthem. ‘Phantoms’ is a pleasurable, well-produced listen from start to finish, and if this is any indication of the quality Jack Trades has in store for us in the future, it’s definitely hard not to be excited. In strange times like these, getting lost in good music can feel like therapy; both these artists really came together and made something special for the world. Stream ‘Phantoms’ via Spotify below and hear what Jack Trades himself has to say about the tune as well.

Kayrae and myself wanted to do a follow up on “Sideways” and knew, in terms of storytelling, that we wanted to talk about the next chapter of what really happened after being in a relationship that had no future. ‘Phantoms’ is a song about going through emotions of separation and that sooner or later we’ve all got to let go of our past. The result is something very different and unique, potentially shaping the future of the “Jack Trades” sound moving forward.

Jack Trades – Phantoms (feat. Kayrae) | Stream/Buy

