LISTEN: Hot Since 82 & Ed Graves Craft Irresistible New House Collaboration, ‘Sinnerman’

Hot Since 82 and Ed Graves have come together to deliver quite the catchy house collaboration in ‘Sinnerman.’ Its Graves’ debut release as a featured artist after years of working behind the scenes as a decorated producer, songwriter, and owner-operator of Rainbow Wood Studios complex in England. The track is truly a standout moment on Hot Since 82’s new Recovery album, and the chemistry between the two artists really shows in the work. Listen to ‘Sinnerman’ via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Hot Since 82 & Ed Graves – Sinnerman | Stream

Photo Credit: Marie-Lisette Cropp

