LISTEN: Niiko x SWAE Continue to Impress in Uplifting “Blah Blah Blah” Single feat. Mougleta

Niiko x SWAE’s anticipated new ‘Blah Blah Blah’ single arrives today on Thanksgiving via Don Diablo’s coveted Hexagon Records label, and it’s definitely something we’re grateful for – mostly because this track is just too damn fun. The uplifting house record is just dripping with energy and bounce, and the vocal feature from Mougleta fits perfectly with the duo’s clean, catchy production. Moving forward, Niiko x SWAE plan to roll out their debut EP on Armada next year, which we’re super excited for. The sky is truly the limit for these talented artists – stream ‘Blah Blah Blah’ below and happy holidays!

Niiko x SWAE – Blah Blah Blah (feat. Mougleta) | Stream

