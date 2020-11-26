Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: 401 WST Blend Hip-Hop & House in Impressive Debut EP, “Our House”

Most of time when artists try to merge different genres together, the results end up being too contrived or even straight up cringe. With that being said, it makes it that much more impressive that 401 WST executed their genre-bending ideas seamlessly on their debut EP, Our House. The Canadian duo, consisting of international DJ 4Korners and emerging producer Ashton Adams, are absolutely unapologetic in the way they blend hip-hop with house music and we can’t wait to hear what they have cooking up next. Stream the project on Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

401 WST – Our House EP | Stream

Categories

