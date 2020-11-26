As 2020 comes to an end another potential collaboration may be on the horizon. In her latest Instagram story pop-punk icon Avril Lavigne posted a snippet of herself hanging out with the one and only, Skrillex. The post did not include a teaser, just two friends vibing and wearing masks. There has been no comment confirming a collaboration, however when two world renowned superstars link up fans can only hope! Stay tuned for any updates on RTT.

Are Skrillex & Avril Lavigne Collaborating?