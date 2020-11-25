LISTEN: Dalfin & DWELM Deliver High-Octane Bass Collaboration, “Cascade”

Today we’re bringing you an absolute heater of a collaboration from rising artists Dalfin and DWELM. Arriving on ill.Gates’ coveted Producer Dojo label, ‘Cascade’ is an inventive, well-produced and just straight up fun banger that will have you wishing shows were back just so you could headbang. We’re loving the use of vocal chops in the funky intro before things get down to business in the heavy drop. Definitely keep an eye out for more music from these guys in the future, and in the meantime turn up your speakers and blast ‘Cascade’ via Spotify below.

