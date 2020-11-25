LISTEN: Charlesthefirst Returns with Enchanting, Must-Hear “Out of the Dark” Single

Photo Credit: Shai Ben-David

Charlesthefirst has absolutely blown us away on his latest effort, an enchanting and constantly evolving new single, “Out of the Dark.” It’s the producer’s first release since his No Dimmer EP, and sets the stage perfectly for his upcoming LP Solus, slated for release in early 2021. If this is any indication of what’s to come for Charlesthefirst, we couldn’t be more excited. There’s something incredibly innovative and unique the way the artist approaches production; see for yourself below and stream this downtempo, bass-filled beauty on Spotify.

“‘Out of the Dark’ is my story of light peeking through pure darkness. This track’s creation made me realize the impending actualization of “Solus” and set the tone for the whole record.” -CharlestheFirst

Charlesthefirst – Out of the Dark | Stream

