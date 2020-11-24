Flume, Baauer, Diplo, Kaytranada, Madeon + More Nominated for 2021 Grammys

Your 2021 official Grammy nominations are here, and it’s safe to say we’re extremely happy with this year’s dance music nominations. Some of these were definitely expected – Disclosure, Madeon, and Kaytranada were all given nods for best dance album of the year. But, to much of our delight, Baauer’s cinematic Planet’s Mad LP also got a nomination. Trap music is alive and well!

On the ‘best dance recording’ nomination, Diplo, Flume, and Toro Y Moi also received nominations thanks to their hits “On My Mind” and “The Difference.” Check out the full listings below and head over to the Grammy’s Website to see who else made the cut in all categories. Feel free to leave us a comment as well with who you think deserves to take home the win this year!

Best Dance Recording

“On My Mind” — Diplo & Sidepiece

“My High” — Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai

“The Difference” — Flume Featuring Toro Y Moi

“Both of Us” — Jayda G

“10%” — Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis

Best Dance/Electronic Album

“Kick I” — Arca

“Planet’s Mad” — Baauer

“Energy” — Disclosure

“Bubba” — Kaytranada

“Good Faith” — Madeon

