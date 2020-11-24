Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

BREAKING: Techno Producer i_o Has Passed Away at The Age of 30

The entire dance music community just suffered an absolutely terrible and heartbreaking loss, as news just broke tonight that Techno music producer & DJ i_o has passed away. Garrett Lockhart was only thirty years old, and was known for his forward-thinking dark techno sound, with releases on mau5trap, Bite This, and Spinnin’ Deep. The cause of death has not been disclosed at this moment. Read his team’s official statement below and join us in sending our thoughts and prayers to Garrett’s family and friends.

