Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » STREAM: Kramder Wows With Third EP of the Year

STREAM: Kramder Wows With Third EP of the Year

by Leave a Comment

We were just talking about how French house artists have been taking over the scene as of late. If you didn’t hear us the first time, let us say it louder for those in the back – French house artists are taking over the scene. 

One of the French artists leading the charge is none other than Kramder. This innovative “future funk” artist brings his unique blend of disco, funk, and house in a way that we’ve never seen before. Earlier this year, he dropped his Stargazer album, which easily made our list of top house albums released so far this year. Supported by uplifting tracks like “Sunqlub” and “Mirina” Kramder cemented himself within the top ranks of rising artists to watch. 

Given the release of said album, and the shortly thereafter released 1998 And Some EP, we were absolutely shocked to see this artist released yet a third EP in Funktastic Vol.2. This three track EP keeps pace with all of music he’s put out so far this year, and is a must listen for anyone into this type of music. Filled with bouncing basslines, groovy drums, and dramatic vocal chops, this EP is the perfect way to round out the year.

Stream the EP for yourself below, and be sure to check out all of Kramder’s music.

Kramder– Funktastic Vol.2 EP | Stream

STREAM: Kramder Wows With Third EP of the Year

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend