Brownies & Lemonade and Proximity Announce ‘Friendsgiving’ Edition of Digital Mirage

Throughout the various phases of lockdown – Brownies & Lemonade have teamed up with Proximity for two different editions of their Digital Mirage virtual music festival experience.

Today they announced the third edition of the virtual music festival that is bringing hope and distractions to music fans all around the world.

“Friendsgiving” is slated for November 27th and 28th and features what might be their biggest lineup yet. It features a slew of incredibly unique performances like Tchami b2b Dr. Fresch, ZHU b2b NGHTMRE, and a Trap History Set from the one and only YEHME2.

The two-day event will be accepting donations through the entirety of it with proceeds going towards NIVA’s Save Our Stages Emergency Relief Fund and performing artists.

