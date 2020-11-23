For young graduates, 2020 has arguably been one of the strangest and most difficult times to enter the real-world. Coronavirus has put a stop to most, if not all, graduate celebrations. So it’s only fitting that Australian radio station Triple J is planning to throw one hell of a live stream in honor of Australia’s graduates.

Premiering this Friday, November 27, from 6:00 PM-10:00 PM Australian Time (11:00 PM PST), Triple J is bringing some of Australia’s finest home-grown artist’s to the Radiowaves. We’ll be treated to sets from the likes of Alison Wonderland, Peking Duk, Internet Money, and of course the legend himself, Flume.

A Flume DJ set is a rare occurrence nowadays even before the Pandemic, but a live flume DJ set over the airways is as rare as it gets. We can only imagine what Flume has been cooking up during quarantine, I guess only time will tell. Tune in by clicking this link!

A New Flume Set Is Coming To Airways Near You Courtesy of Triple J