Under his previous pseudonym Mastadon, MARAUDA discovered his foundations in the electronic space at the age of 16. He soon improved his prodigal status with his bold and sharp attention to details. At the age of 20, MARAUDA has now captured the interest of both great bass icons and dance music advocates. His exploration of re-inventing dubstep has led to an everlasting reign in bass music around the world that continues with the release of his new single “AVOIDABLE CAUSE.” This ambitious track beckons a headbanging production style suited for dubstep and bass enthusiasts from Australia to America.

MARAUDA – AVOIDABLE CAUSE | Stream

MARAUDA Wreaks Havoc With New Single “Avoidable Cause”