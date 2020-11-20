Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » MARAUDA Wreaks Havoc With New Single “Avoidable Cause”

MARAUDA Wreaks Havoc With New Single “Avoidable Cause”

by Leave a Comment

Under his previous pseudonym Mastadon, MARAUDA discovered his foundations in the electronic space at the age of 16. He soon improved his prodigal status with his bold and sharp attention to details. At the age of 20, MARAUDA has now captured the interest of both great bass icons and dance music advocates. His exploration of re-inventing dubstep has led to an everlasting reign in bass music around the world that continues with the release of his new single “AVOIDABLE CAUSE.” This ambitious track beckons a headbanging production style suited for dubstep and bass enthusiasts from Australia to America.

MARAUDA – AVOIDABLE CAUSE | Stream

MARAUDA Wreaks Havoc With New Single “Avoidable Cause”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend