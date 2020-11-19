Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khan honored the release of their very first collaboration together with an impromptu house party. The duo we did not see coming released their track “Anything” via Mad Decent and it is off to a monster start; and what better way to thank their fans than by playing 90 minutes of pure heat. Valentino played an array of house tracks & throwbacks, while Alison held it down on the decks by playing some of her most popular festival edits and showing off her scratching ability. Alison and Valentino’s energy is infections and we all hope to be out raving again soon. For now, check out the set below and get ready to DANCE.

WATCH: Alison Wonderland & Valentino Khan Throw Down an Epic b2b Set