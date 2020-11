Almost a year to the date since the release of his “You Drive Me Crazy, Don’t Leave” EP came out, Tyzo Bloom is back with another collection of music. The LA based producer delivers 6 unique tracks full of indie electronic goodness. I’m thoroughly enjoying “I’m Not Okay” ft. meija, but have a listen and let me know what your favorite is in the comment section below.

Tyzo Bloom – Random Thoughts | Stream/Download

