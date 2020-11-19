LISTEN: Herobust Dazzles With New Future Bass Inspired Tune, “Remember”

If you follow Herobust on social media he has been extremely busy with his #ICanStillRemember posts. It has been a series of posts where Herobust takes a chance to reminisce on some of his favorite memories he has made as a performer.
This build-up of posts culminated in release of his newest single – “Remember.”
“Remember” isn’t exactly an in your face BUSTED track that we have come from expect from Herobust. This new track features an incredible synth-led build up into a wonderful crescendo. It even features a guitar feature from San Holo himself. Check out the full track below. What do you remember the most from live music?
Herobust – Remember | Stream
