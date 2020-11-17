Over the past two weeks Getter has been keeping fans updated on the status of an old MacBook that contains an “EP that blows NAPALM out of the water”. Needless to say fans have been watching it all unfold; so far we have learned that Apple took forever to return his laptop, therefore he made the executive decision to fix the laptop himself. His latest tweet brings amazing news that the laptop is fixed! There is no talk of a release date yet, but we are positive he is not wasting any time and will hopefully get the EP out before the end of the year. Follow the saga below:

so my 2019 macbook randomly bricked

took it in to apple for repair

they told me a week

just called and they said it’s over a month now for repair

only thing holding me back from putting out another EP is apple

🤷🏻‍♂️ — GETTER #BLM (@GetterOfficial) November 9, 2020

update:

randomly got my laptop back in the mail today.

they didn’t fix shit

paper they included says “replaced power LED”

bro — GETTER #BLM (@GetterOfficial) November 12, 2020

UPDATE

ima fix this by my damn self

ya boy wiped his computer and today i’m manually reinstalling everything. got all my projects backed up so hopefully by the end of the day i can start finishing the new new EP unless its a hardware problem — GETTER #BLM (@GetterOfficial) November 13, 2020

FIXED IT LETS FUCKIN GO

ANOTHER NEW EP ON THE WAY — GETTER #BLM (@GetterOfficial) November 15, 2020

Getter Announces Another New EP is Coming Soon