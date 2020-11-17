Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Getter Announces Another New EP is Coming Soon

Over the past two weeks Getter has been keeping fans updated on the status of an old MacBook that contains an “EP that blows NAPALM out of the water”. Needless to say fans have been watching it all unfold; so far we have learned that Apple took forever to return his laptop, therefore he made the executive decision to fix the laptop himself. His latest tweet brings amazing news that the laptop is fixed! There is no talk of a release date yet, but we are positive he is not wasting any time and will hopefully get the EP out before the end of the year. Follow the saga below:

