RTT favorite COFRESI has returned with one of his most impressive and jaw-dropping live performances yet. This time around, he decides to take on and remix a classic record that everyone knows – The Lion King’s iconic ‘Circle of Life’ soundtrack. While remixing such a track can seem daunting, as expected Cofresi adds just enough of his signature touch to the track to make it sound fresh and interesting. Check it out via Youtube below and be sure to show COFRESI some love on his socials.

Connect with CŌFRESI

Spotify / Facebook / Instagram / Soundcloud / Youtube

WATCH: COFRESI Performs His Insane New Remix Of The Lion King’s “Circle of Life”