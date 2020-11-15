Last year we reported on the exciting news that Mr. Carmack and Baauer were spotted in the studio together. Fast forward to today, where someone at r/trap noticed a new blog post on Mr. Carmack’s official website with a link to a small snippet of the star-studded collaboration. As expected, the track sounds absolutely gnarly as is chock-full of forward-thinking ideas and production. Check it out below and start getting hyped for the official release

Listen on Mr. Carmack’s Website Here

LISTEN: Baauer & Mr. Carmack’s New Collaboration is Sounding Insane