LISTEN: Troyboi Returns With Must-Hear New Track, “Mother Africa”

There are many things that draw us to Troyboi music – his multi-versatility and fearlessness of organic, tribal sounds is one of them. His newest track, “Mother Africa” perfectly scratches that Troyboi itch.

If you’ve ever been to a Troyboi show you can attest to the huge variety of sounds he touches on. He loves exploring the spectrum of beats vs bangers and has mastered both. If you had to put “Mother Africa” it leans more towards the beat side – but the complexities on this new track are insane. It will take a few listens to appreciate the perfectly placed drums and the carefully selected vocal samples. Check out the full track below.

Troyboi – Mother Africa | Stream

