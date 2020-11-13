Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khan have been teasing their new ‘Anything’ collaboration for a hot minute so we’re excited to see the track’s official release arrive today. As expected, the two acts combine for quite the memorable record, as Alison’s catchy vocals sit on top of Valentino’s signature house production flawlessly. Stream ‘Anything’ on Spotify below and let us know your thoughts on this one in the comments section as well.

Alison Wonderland & Valentino Khan – Anything | Stream

LISTEN: Alison Wonderland & Valentino Khan Unleash Catchy New Collaboration, “Anything”