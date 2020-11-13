Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Forester Turns It Up in “Falling Fire”

Forester Turns It Up in “Falling Fire”

by Leave a Comment


Forester is quickly becoming a favorite of ours here. The LA-based duo has been turning heads with their irresistible blend of indie electronic music, drawing comparisons to artists ranging from Rufus Du Sol to Tame Impala.

What we know is that their style is uniquely their own. “Falling Fire” is their newest release, a euphoric, beautiful tune featuring soft guitar chords, warming vocals, and a beat that will leave you wanting more. It’s clear as day why Kygo may have seen this as a fit for his label Palm Tree Records and we’re excited to see how this project builds.

“Falling Fire is written about those moments when the world feels like it’s crashing and burning. Although they may feel hollow, these times provide the most opportunity for growth and personal insight.  

While writing this song, we tried to tap into our emotions in down times to create a vulnerable, yet hopeful, piece of music.” – Forester

Forester Turns It Up in “Falling Fire”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend