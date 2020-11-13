



Forester is quickly becoming a favorite of ours here. The LA-based duo has been turning heads with their irresistible blend of indie electronic music, drawing comparisons to artists ranging from Rufus Du Sol to Tame Impala.

What we know is that their style is uniquely their own. “Falling Fire” is their newest release, a euphoric, beautiful tune featuring soft guitar chords, warming vocals, and a beat that will leave you wanting more. It’s clear as day why Kygo may have seen this as a fit for his label Palm Tree Records and we’re excited to see how this project builds.

“Falling Fire is written about those moments when the world feels like it’s crashing and burning. Although they may feel hollow, these times provide the most opportunity for growth and personal insight.

While writing this song, we tried to tap into our emotions in down times to create a vulnerable, yet hopeful, piece of music.” – Forester

Forester Turns It Up in “Falling Fire”