Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: ALIGN Remixes PINES’ “Tell Me” for Palm Tree Records

LISTEN: ALIGN Remixes PINES’ “Tell Me” for Palm Tree Records

by Leave a Comment

After a slew of enchanting releases throughout 2020, Palm Tree Records enlists ALIGN to remix PINES’ “Tell Me.” Part of their Dreamcycle Remixed package, ALIGN’s captivating remix releases alongside the likes of edapollo, Y.V.E., and more. Out now, ALIGN carves his path as a true standout on the phenomenal compilation.

A euphonious blend of PINES’ original lyricism and ALIGN’s sweet tropical sounds, this Chicago native elevates the single to new heights. Chock full of twinkling synths and a driving kick, ALIGN’s take on “Tell Me” is a sure fire hit, securing its place on your favorite playlist.

Stream the remix on Spotify below, and find the full Dreamcycle Remixed LP here.

LISTEN: ALIGN Remixes PINES’ “Tell Me” for Palm Tree Records

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend