LISTEN: ALIGN Remixes PINES’ “Tell Me” for Palm Tree Records

After a slew of enchanting releases throughout 2020, Palm Tree Records enlists ALIGN to remix PINES’ “Tell Me.” Part of their Dreamcycle Remixed package, ALIGN’s captivating remix releases alongside the likes of edapollo, Y.V.E., and more. Out now, ALIGN carves his path as a true standout on the phenomenal compilation.

A euphonious blend of PINES’ original lyricism and ALIGN’s sweet tropical sounds, this Chicago native elevates the single to new heights. Chock full of twinkling synths and a driving kick, ALIGN’s take on “Tell Me” is a sure fire hit, securing its place on your favorite playlist.

Stream the remix on Spotify below, and find the full Dreamcycle Remixed LP here.

