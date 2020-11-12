Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Excision Teases Highly-Anticipated Slander Collaboration, "Your Fault"

It looks like next week we’ll finally be receiving the official release of Excision and Slander’s high-octane “Your Fault” collaboration. The two acts have been teasing this tune for some time now, and we can’t wait to hear how the final result sounds. From the videos online we’ve watched, it sounds absolutely crazy – check out a preview via Slander’s twitter below and tune in back here next week for the official release.

