LISTEN: Dillon Francis Drops Refreshing New Single, “Be Somebody”

2020 has been a constant wave of never ending emotions, however we can always count on Dillon Francis to put a smile on our face. His latest collaboration with Evie Irie reminds us that it is never too late to follow our dreams. This track pays homage to a young Dillon wanting to “Be Somebody” and defying the odds against him. He and Evie lend their support to human beings everywhere that you can be anyone you want by just believing in yourself. Check out the track below to brighten your day!

